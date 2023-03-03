 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 4 AM EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10
inches. Winds gust as high as 35 to 45 mph.

* WHERE...Huron, Saginaw, Tuscola, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Genesee
and Lapeer Counties.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 4 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Very heavy snow rates, on the order of 1 to
2+ inches per hour, are likely over a short three to six hour
window. These heavy rates are likely mainly late this evening
into tonight. The peak rates occur this evening followed by
moderate snow after midnight. Winds gusting to 45 mph may result
in rapid reductions to visibility and isolated power outages
will be possible from the cumulative impacts of accumulating wet
snow and gusty winds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

&&

Michigan road worker killed while directing traffic

  • Updated
  • 0
Michigan State Police bubble

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police say a road worker died after an alleged intoxicated driver crashed in a construction zone Friday morning.

The crash was reported on County Road 681 near 48th Avenue in Van Buren County's Lawrence Township.

Investigators say a 30-year-old man from Hartford was driving a 1997 Dodge pickup truck tried to pass a Chevrolet pickup truck and crashed into the back while entering the work zone.

Michigan State Police say 58-year-old Dowagiac man, who was working for the Van Buren County Road Commission, was holding a traffic control sign in the construction zone. The Dodge pickup truck hit him when it tried to pass the other vehicle.

The Dowagiac man died from his injuries. The Hartford man and a 48-year-old man from Lawrence, who was driving the Chevrolet, did not report any injuries from the crash.

Michigan State Police believe the Hartford man, who was accused of causing the crash, may have been driving under the influence of drugs. Police will continue investigating the crash.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you