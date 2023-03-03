Michigan road worker killed while directing traffic

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police say a road worker died after an alleged intoxicated driver crashed in a construction zone Friday morning.
The crash was reported on County Road 681 near 48th Avenue in Van Buren County's Lawrence Township.
Investigators say a 30-year-old man from Hartford was driving a 1997 Dodge pickup truck tried to pass a Chevrolet pickup truck and crashed into the back while entering the work zone.
Michigan State Police say 58-year-old Dowagiac man, who was working for the Van Buren County Road Commission, was holding a traffic control sign in the construction zone. The Dodge pickup truck hit him when it tried to pass the other vehicle.
The Dowagiac man died from his injuries. The Hartford man and a 48-year-old man from Lawrence, who was driving the Chevrolet, did not report any injuries from the crash.
Michigan State Police believe the Hartford man, who was accused of causing the crash, may have been driving under the influence of drugs. Police will continue investigating the crash.