...Air Quality Alert in effect for Friday June  9th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Friday June 9th to be an Action Day for elevated levels of
fine particulate in southeast Michigan counties. Pollutants are
expected to be in the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS range with some
hourly concentrations reaching the UNHEALTHY LEVEL.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...Genesee...
Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...Washtenaw...
Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec and Ontario, Canada are
currently impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much
of Michigan. The Air Quality Index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level with some hourly concentrations
reaching the UNHEALTHY LEVEL.

It is recommended that active children and adults, and people with
respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor
exertion.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy page at http://www.deqmiair.org

Michigan Senate approves bill aimed at reducing drunken driving

FILE PHOTO: State Sen. Ruth Johnson (R-Holly) had her legislation unanimously approved Thursday that would expand the use of ignition interlock devices to individuals convicted of drunk driving. 

 Konstantin Postumitenko/Adobe Stock

LANSING Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Senate unanimously approved legislation on Thursday that would expand the use of ignition interlock devices to individuals convicted of drunk driving.

The bill would allow judges in Michigan's drug treatment, mental health and veterans treatment courts to order the use of an ignition interlock device when appropriate for a defendant.

Under current law, only judges in the state's DWI or sobriety courts can issue the order.

"Research has shown that ignition interlock devices are more effective in reducing DUI recidivism than license suspensions alone," said Republican State Sen. Ruth Johnson of Holly. "These programs have also been proven to reduce drunk driving crashes and deaths."

An ignition interlock is an in-vehicle device that measures alcohol concentration before enabling a vehicle to start. Eligible individuals who violate the state's driving while intoxicated laws may be placed in the interlock program and receive a restricted license from the secretary of state after installing an ignition interlock device.

"This change allows more people in our state to have a legal path to restore their driving privileges, while also protecting other drivers, passengers and pedestrians," Johnson said. 

Senate Bills 134 and 135 now head to the House of Representatives for consideration. 

