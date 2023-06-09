Michigan Senate approves bill aimed at reducing drunken driving

LANSING Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Senate unanimously approved legislation on Thursday that would expand the use of ignition interlock devices to individuals convicted of drunk driving.
The bill would allow judges in Michigan's drug treatment, mental health and veterans treatment courts to order the use of an ignition interlock device when appropriate for a defendant.
Under current law, only judges in the state's DWI or sobriety courts can issue the order.
"Research has shown that ignition interlock devices are more effective in reducing DUI recidivism than license suspensions alone," said Republican State Sen. Ruth Johnson of Holly. "These programs have also been proven to reduce drunk driving crashes and deaths."
An ignition interlock is an in-vehicle device that measures alcohol concentration before enabling a vehicle to start. Eligible individuals who violate the state's driving while intoxicated laws may be placed in the interlock program and receive a restricted license from the secretary of state after installing an ignition interlock device.
"This change allows more people in our state to have a legal path to restore their driving privileges, while also protecting other drivers, passengers and pedestrians," Johnson said.
Senate Bills 134 and 135 now head to the House of Representatives for consideration.