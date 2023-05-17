Michigan Senate approves bill making Juneteenth a state holiday

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Senate voted 37-1 on Wednesday to add Juneteenth to the list of official state holidays.

One Republican lawmaker opposed the bill.

Juneteenth is celebrated on June 19 each year to commemorate the end of slavery. On that date in 1865, a Major Gen. Gordon Granger declared all slaves in Texas as emancipated

In the past, similar bills didn't receive enough votes in the House or Senate when the chambers were under Republican control. Democrats won majorities in both houses of the Legislature last November.

Usually on public holidays, state government offices, courts and banks are closed.

The bill approved Wednesday still has to pass the State House before it would go to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for her consideration.