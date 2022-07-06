Michigan Senate approves tax incentives for selling biofuels

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Senate passed a bill to create new tax incentives for retailers who sell biofuels like E-85 and E-15 gasoline.

Senate Bill 814 would create a tax credit for 5 cents per gallon for the sale of E-15 fuel and for 8.5 cents per gallon for the sale of E-85 fuel. Both of the credits would expire after five years unless the Legislature renews them.

The Senate Fiscal Agency estimates the tax credits would cost the state about $2.5 million per year based on consumption of E-85 and E-15 in 2018. Republican State Sen. Kevin Daley of Lum hopes the tax credits encourage more use of biofuels.

“We’re seeing a major push to transition away from traditional fuels to electricity, but we just aren’t there yet,” he said. “In the meantime, folks are being priced out of driving as costs and reliance on foreign energy increases. This bill would bring Michigan to the forefront of domestic energy production using clean biofuels produced with renewable energy from Michigan farms."

Daley noted that the biofuel tax credits would benefit drivers and retailers while boosting the market for Michigan corn farmers, who supply the state's five ethanol refineries.

“The return on investment is clear,” Daley said. “If signed into law, this would provide additional, more affordable options for Michigan drivers, ultimately saving families money at the pump."

His bill now heads to the Michigan House for consideration. If approved there, it would go to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who could sign it into law or veto it.