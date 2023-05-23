Michigan Senate passes CROWN Act to ban hair discrimination

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Senate passed a bill designed to prevent employees from being discriminated against in the workplace based on wearing their natural hair.

This is the third attempt to pass the CROWN Act, which stands for Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair. The bill prohibits discrimination on the basis of someone's natural hair texture or style.

The Michigan Legislature failed to pass similar bills in 2020 and 2022.

The bill passed Tuesday now moves to the Michigan House. If passed there and if Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs it, Michigan would join 20 other states that have already passed their own version of the bill.

Some parts of Michigan like Detroit, Oakland County and Ingham County already have adopted similar legislation. The U.S. House passed a national CROWN Act in March, but the Senate hasn't taken up the bill since then.

California passed the first CROWN Act in the U.S. four years ago in 2019.