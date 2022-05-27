Michigan Senate passes second attempt at state gas tax holiday

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A second try at giving Michigan drivers a price break at the gas pump passed the Michigan Senate on Thursday.

The Republican-led Senate passed a bill that would suspend state taxes on gasoline and diesel fuel for three months from June 15 to Sept. 15. If enacted, the state would not collect 27.2-cent excise tax and 6% sales tax on motor fuels.

Pausing both taxes would save drivers roughly 50 cents per gallon based on gasoline prices hovering around $4.50 for regular unleaded.

“The Biden administration’s policies are causing 40-year high inflation that is causing prices to soar at the grocery store and at the gas pump,” said Republican State Sen. Ruth Johnson of Holly. “This package will give Michigan motorists much-needed relief as they travel this summer and will help to ease the pain at the pump for struggling families.”

The bill includes a $300 million contribution for local governments to recoup lost revenue sharing funds from pausing the sales and use tax on motor fuels.

The bills now head to the Michigan House for consideration. If approved there, they would go to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who could veto them or sign them into law.

Republicans, who control both houses of the Legislature, already passed bills creating a similar state gas tax holiday in March. Those bills would have paused just the 27.2-cent excise tax for six months.

However, Whitmer vetoed the bills and continued promoting her plan to puase the 6% sales and use tax on motor fuels. She cited concerns about the loss of revenue for road and bridge projects by pausing just the excise tax.

Whitmer also has voiced support for pausing the federal excise taxes on gasoline and diesel fuel. Congress has not approved that measure, however.

The tax break proposals on motor fuels come as prices set records this spring. AAA reported new records for the national average price of gasoline and diesel fuel this month, along with new state records on both for Michigan.