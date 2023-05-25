Michigan State Police add 8 motor carrier officers after graduation

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Eight new motor carrier officers officially joined the ranks of Michigan State Police after graduating from the 26th Motor Carrier Officer Recruit School on Thursday.
Motor carrier officers specialize in enforcing Michigan's commercial vehicle laws, including safety codes and weight limits. They conduct inspections of large vehicles and driver records.
"You have an important role in our traffic safety efforts and will help save lives by working to reduce traffic crashes and injuries for Michigan residents and visitors," said Col. Joe Gasper, director of the Michigan State Police.
The new motor carrier officers started training on Jan. 22 at the Michigan State Police Training Academy in Dimondale. They spent 18 weeks learning about firearms, water safety, defensive tactics, patrol, report writing, ethics, driving and commercial vehicle laws.
Michigan State Police now have 105 motor carrier officers deployed around the state, including the new graduates. One of them will report for field training at the Flint post next week.