 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as the mid 30s will result in patchy
areas of frost formation.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Michigan.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Near freezing temperatures and patchy frost could kill
sensitive outdoor vegetation if left unprotected.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

Michigan State Police add 8 motor carrier officers after graduation

  • Updated
  • 0
Michigan State Police add 8 motor carrier officers after graduation

Eight new Michigan State Police motor carrier officers gathered on the State Capitol steps with their instructors.

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Eight new motor carrier officers officially joined the ranks of Michigan State Police after graduating from the 26th Motor Carrier Officer Recruit School on Thursday.

Motor carrier officers specialize in enforcing Michigan's commercial vehicle laws, including safety codes and weight limits. They conduct inspections of large vehicles and driver records.

"You have an important role in our traffic safety efforts and will help save lives by working to reduce traffic crashes and injuries for Michigan residents and visitors," said Col. Joe Gasper, director of the Michigan State Police.

The new motor carrier officers started training on Jan. 22 at the Michigan State Police Training Academy in Dimondale. They spent 18 weeks learning about firearms, water safety, defensive tactics, patrol, report writing, ethics, driving and commercial vehicle laws.

Michigan State Police now have 105 motor carrier officers deployed around the state, including the new graduates. One of them will report for field training at the Flint post next week.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you