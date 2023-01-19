Michigan State Police disbands motorcycle unit

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Motorists no longer will see Michigan State Police troopers patrolling roadways on motorcycles.
Michigan State Police are making a historic change by disbanding the motorcycle unit. The first troopers in the early 1900s patrolled on motorcycles and the department has kept them around in limited capacity ever since.
But patrols will take place in cars and SUVs going forward.
Michigan State Police commanders say a number of operational factors led to the decision.
Four troopers have died in the line of duty since 2015 and two of them were on motorcycles. So trooper safety is one significant reason for the change.
Law enforcement across Michigan will have to adjust.
"There's times where we work really closely with them that those assets are in place, so we'll have to figure out how we can pick up that slack if that's a final decision by them," said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard.
The motorcycle units typically provide security during motorcades. The U.S. Secret Service in Detroit says they're confident there won't be any changes to security forces going forward.