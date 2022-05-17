Michigan State Police joining national commercial vehicle inspection effort this week

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are joining a national effort to inspect thousands of semi-trucks and commercial vehicles this week.
The department's Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division will be conducting inspections at weigh stations and rest areas Tuesday through Thursday as part of the annual Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance International Roadcheck.
The inspections focus on defective equipment and drivers' hours of service recorded in their logbooks. Police across North America plan to inspect 65,000 commercial vehicles over three days.
Commercial vehicle officers plan to look at brake systems, cargo securement, coupling devices, driveline components, frames, fuel systems, lighting devices, steering mechanisms, suspensions, tires, van and open-top trailer bodies, wheels, electrical systems and hazardous material shipping components.
Drivers also will be asked to provide their operating credentials and documentation showing their hours of service. Officers also will be looking for any signs of driver impairment or intoxication.