Michigan State Police K-9 locates hunter lost in Northern Michigan woods

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Michigan State Police K-9 was credited with saving an 80-year-old hunter who got lost while tracking a deer in the woods near his residence in Northern Michigan.
The hunter's wife called 911 around 6:40 p.m. Wednesday to report that he had been missing for three hours while tracking a deer into the woods near their residence in Nash Camp Road in Crawford County's Lovells Township.
The wife said she heard her husband fire several gunshots, which was his signal that he was lost.
Michigan State Police K-9 Loki and his partner from the Houghton Lake Post responded to the area. Loki tracked the hunter about two-thirds of a mile into the woods north of his residence.
Rescuers found the man cold and wet in a pair of waders after he fell into the North Branch of the Au Sable River three times. He did not sustain any physical injuries, however.
A trooper took off his department issued dry fatigue shirt, coat and gloves and gave them to the hunter. Lovells Township Fire and Rescue transported the hunter out of the woods on a canoe.
The hunter went to Munson Medical Center in Grayling, where he was treated and released in good condition Wednesday night.