Michigan State Police K-9 memorial honors dogs killed in line of duty

DIMONDALE, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police unveiled a new memorial Thursday for its K-9 dogs who died in the line of duty.
The memorial, which was paid for entirely with donations, is located next to the fallen trooper memorial outside the Michigan State Police Training Academy in Dimondale. The K-9 memorial honors six dogs who died, including three from Mid-Michigan.
"We felt very strongly that our fallen canines deserved this recognition," said Sgt. Dave Cardenas, a Canine Unit trainer and handler. "Today is a special day and we are extremely grateful to those who contributed to make it possible."
The six dogs currently listed on the memorial are:
K-9 Aiko was working with Trooper Joel Service of the Flint Post on Oct. 5, 1998, when they responded to an armed robbery call at a mobile home in Genesee Township. Aiko found the suspect hiding in an area populated by trees and heavy underbrush. The suspect fired a gunshot and hit Aiko in the neck, causing his death.
K-9 Bane was working with Trooper Jamie Bullis of the Alpena in November 2010, when they were asked to help locate remains of a missing Alzheimer's disease patient. During the search, a deer got spooked and brushed against Bane, who gave chase and disappeared. A year later, an informant told investigators that hunters mistook Bane for the deer and shot him.
K-9 Eli was working with Trooper Steven Escott of the former Bridgeport Post as an accelerant detection dog on arson cases. On June 26, 2016, Eli was sniffing for signs of arson in a laundry and dry cleaning business. Sixteen hours later, he was found dead in his kennel. Investigators believe Eli inhaled noxious chemicals at the business, which caused his death.
K-9 Max was working with Trooper Jim King of the Jackson Post on June 15, 2018, when they responded to track a suspect who rammed a Hillsdale Police Department patrol car and fled on foot. Max suffered a fatal heart attack as he began the track and died on the scene.
K-9 Beck was working with Escott from the former Bridgeport Post when the dog collapsed and died of a hemangiosarcoma cardiac arrest in the back of their patrol car on June 20, 2018.
K-9 Rex was working with Trooper David Bellestri from the Metro South Post when they were assigned to block flooded freeways around Detroit on July 25, 2021. While stopped near a flooded area, a drunk driver slammed into their patrol car. Rex sustained major injuries and was euthanized at a veterinary hospital.
"These six canines were true partners to their handlers and beloved members of the MSP," said Col. Joe Gasper, director of Michigan State Police. "With the unveiling of this memorial, we finally have a fitting and permanent location to remember their contributions to policing and the communities we call home."
Michigan State Police established their Canine Unit in 1960 with Trooper Richard Abbott and his partner Jocko. The department currently has 43 K-9s across the state who handle more than 7,000 requests for service annually.