Michigan State Police partnering with truckers to combat human trafficking

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Human trafficking is a global problem with an estimated 27 million victims around the world.
This week, Michigan State Police are partnering with the Truckers against Trafficking and the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance to bring awareness to the issue. Human Trafficking Awareness Week happens from Jan. 9 to 13.
Michigan State Police Lt. Chris Keller said human trafficking is happening everywhere.
"It's happening everywhere in Michigan whether it's rural suburban or urban communities," he said.
There are a lot more truckers on the road than there are law enforcement. Keller said it makes perfect sense to partner with truckers to help combat human trafficking.
"We're trying to build a partnership where they feel comfortable contacting the human trafficking hotline to give information when they see it," he said.
Keller said the partnership is vital to the mission of rescuing victims and catching traffickers.
"Because of how many truck drivers there are, how many locations they are at and how many miles they cover," he said.
During his weekly press briefing, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson talked about how widespread the crime of human trafficking is.
"It's an industry," he said. "That's why I say it is the fastest growing criminal sexual conduct industry in the world today is human trafficking."
Keller said anyone can be a victim, but young people are most at risk.
"That younger teenage person and maybe even a little younger than that which is obviously unfortunate and unsettling," Keller said.
Victims are usually lured or coerced into the industry. Police say may people would be surprised with where and how the victims are groomed before they are sold in sex trafficking.
"It's a high school-aged girl that gets groomed by people that may be a little older. They are still living at their parents' house, still going to school, but when they get out of school they are doing this kind of work or are in this kind of situation," Keller said.
He didn't want to call sex trafficking work, "because it is a forced coercion act."