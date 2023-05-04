 Skip to main content
Michigan State Police pass out anti-theft devices to Hyundai owners

Michigan State Police are passing out free steering wheel locks to Hyundai owners whose vehicles lack a common anti-theft option.

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are passing out anti-theft steering lock devices to owners of Hyundai automobiles, which have higher than average theft rates.

Hyundai Motor America provided the steering wheel locks for Michigan State Police to give owners of Hyundai vehicles with a key ignition start. Police say those vehicles are stolen more often due to a coordinated social media effort.

Authorities say thieves target Hyundai vehicles that lack engine immobilizers. Regulators found no defect with the vehicles to order a recall, but they didn't come with common anti-theft technology as a standard option before Nov. 1, 2021.

Hyundai is working quickly to roll out a free software upgrade for 4 million of its vehicles, which prevents them from starting. Until then, Michigan State Police will pass out free steering wheel locks at posts across the state.

All Michigan State Police posts have steering wheel locking devices available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays. Hyundai owners must provide proof of ownership to receive one.

