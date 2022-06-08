Michigan State Police, store manager stop elderly man from potential gift card scam

GAYLORD, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police say an off-duty trooper and store manager helped prevent an elderly Northern Michigan man from falling victim to a gift card scam.
The man was attempting to buy $2,500 worth of Sephora gift cards in Gaylord when the off-duty trooper encountered him. The man planned to use the gift cards to buy a horse from someone he met on Facebook Marketplace.
The seller told the potential victim to buy the gift cards and send the gift card numbers electronically. The trooper counseled the elderly man that it appeared to be a scam.
Michigan State Police say the trooper, a cashier and the store business manager tried to talk the man out of purchasing gift cards, but he was undaunted. Store staff eventually refused to sell him any gift cards.
Michigan State Police say the man was furious that he couldn't complete the transaction for gift cards, because he was convinced the horse sale was legitimate.
He stormed out of the business, but it's not clear whether he tried to purchase gift cards elsewhere.
"We are grateful there are businesses and cashiers working in stores that try to stop customers from being victimized," Michigan State Police posted on Twitter. "No matter how uncomfortable the conversation may be, it is a conversation worth having."