Michigan State Police thwart Bitcoin scam targeting elderly couple

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - An elderly couple in Northern Michigan lost thousands of dollars in a Bitcoin scam, but police say they prevented the couple from forking over five times more.
Michigan State Police say the manager at a gas station in Grand Traverse County's Garfield Township called authorities after he became concerned about the couple converting large sums of money into Bitcoin at an ATM.
A trooper and deputy from the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office distracted the couple while they were still on a phone call with scammers. The couple sent $2,900 out of $17,000 that scammers were after.
Police say the ruse started with a virus on the couple's computer. Scammers then initiated several phone calls posing as Microsoft and the couple's bank, convincing them to send money as Bitcoin to prevent further financial loss.
Police say the scammers also made threats of international crimes against the elderly couple.
Scammers ordered the couple to convert $17,000 from their savings account into Bitcoin.
Michigan State Police again warned everyone to avoid giving out personal information based on unsolicited contact. Anyone with questions about the authenticity of a person contacting them should call police immediately.