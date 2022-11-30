 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 32 knots from the west
with gusts up to 44 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 7 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 10 feet.

* WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to
Inner Saginaw Bay and Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to
Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 7 PM EST
Wednesday with the largest waves expected around 7 PM EST
Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Michigan.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Michigan State Police thwart Bitcoin scam targeting elderly couple

  • Updated
  • 0
Scam alert VNL

Scam alert graphic

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - An elderly couple in Northern Michigan lost thousands of dollars in a Bitcoin scam, but police say they prevented the couple from forking over five times more.

Michigan State Police say the manager at a gas station in Grand Traverse County's Garfield Township called authorities after he became concerned about the couple converting large sums of money into Bitcoin at an ATM.

A trooper and deputy from the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office distracted the couple while they were still on a phone call with scammers. The couple sent $2,900 out of $17,000 that scammers were after.

Police say the ruse started with a virus on the couple's computer. Scammers then initiated several phone calls posing as Microsoft and the couple's bank, convincing them to send money as Bitcoin to prevent further financial loss.

Police say the scammers also made threats of international crimes against the elderly couple.

Scammers ordered the couple to convert $17,000 from their savings account into Bitcoin.

Michigan State Police again warned everyone to avoid giving out personal information based on unsolicited contact. Anyone with questions about the authenticity of a person contacting them should call police immediately.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you