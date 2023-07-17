 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert in effect for Monday July 17th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
issued an Air Quality Action Day today, Monday July 17th, for
elevated levels of fine particulate (PM2.5). Air Quality Index (AQI)
levels are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (AQI
Orange) range.

The Action Day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...
Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke originating from wildfires in west and central Canada continues
to move across the state with elevated levels of PM2.5 expected. The
Air Quality Index will likely increase into the Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups (Orange) range; however, hourly concentrations
reaching the Unhealthy (Red) level are possible.

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.

Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible and
reduce refueling your vehicle.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors
and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher
rated filters.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy's Air Quality page on the
internet at: http://www.deqmiair.org/

Michigan State Police trooper gives abandoned dog a new life

  • Updated
  • 0

ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Michigan State Police trooper who responded to help an abandoned dog ended up with a new furry friend.

Trooper Kayla Moore, who works out of the Gaylord Post, took a report about the abandoned dog in Antrim County. She picked up the dog and began transporting it to the Antrim County Animal Shelter recently.

On the way, a little magic happened. Moore and the dog named Rosie formed a bond, according to Michigan State Police.

She dropped off the dog as required and filled out an application to adopt Rosie. Moore was able to take Rosie home after she cleared all of the shelter's protocols.

Michigan State Police say numerous dogs have been abandoned on the Jordan Valley area of Antrim County this year and many are available for adoption. Call 231-533-6421 for information about adopting dogs in Antrim County.

