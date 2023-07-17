Michigan State Police trooper gives abandoned dog a new life

ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Michigan State Police trooper who responded to help an abandoned dog ended up with a new furry friend.
Trooper Kayla Moore, who works out of the Gaylord Post, took a report about the abandoned dog in Antrim County. She picked up the dog and began transporting it to the Antrim County Animal Shelter recently.
On the way, a little magic happened. Moore and the dog named Rosie formed a bond, according to Michigan State Police.
She dropped off the dog as required and filled out an application to adopt Rosie. Moore was able to take Rosie home after she cleared all of the shelter's protocols.
Michigan State Police say numerous dogs have been abandoned on the Jordan Valley area of Antrim County this year and many are available for adoption. Call 231-533-6421 for information about adopting dogs in Antrim County.