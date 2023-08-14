Michigan State Police unveil slightly redesigned patrol car light

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The iconic red flashing lot atop Michigan State Police patrol vehicles will have a slightly different look beginning this fall.
The department posted photos online of a sleeker and more high tech red beacon, which will be mounted on the newest fleet of Chevrolet Tahoe patrol vehicles. Some of them are hitting the streets later this summer.
The biggest change is shortening the red beacons by 3 inches, which will allow troopers to drive through standard garage door openings.
Michigan State Police say the redesigned beacons should be more visible despite the smaller size thanks to a 42% increase in the number of LED lights inside, which flash in all directions 360 degrees.
The lights have synchronized flash patterns designed to make patrol units clearer to approaching motorists and increase safety for troopers working along roadways.
The new patrol vehicles also have more white flashing lights along the perimeter in all four directions to increase visibility and safety for troopers.