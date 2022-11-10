Michigan State Police welcome 59 new troopers after graduation Thursday

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are welcoming 59 new troopers to posts around the state after their academy graduation on Friday morning.
The new troopers graduated from the 142nd Trooper Recruit School and took their oath of office from Col. Joe Gasper, who is director of Michigan State Police. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was the keynote speaker for the ceremony.
“As a former prosecutor, public safety will always be a core issue for me, and I will work with anyone to bring down crime and build up our communities," she said. "I am so grateful to the sacrifices our law enforcement officers make every day to keep us safe."
The 142nd Trooper Recruit School started on June 26 with 85 men and women hoping to join the Michigan State Police. They received training in patrol techniques, report writing, ethics, cultural diversity and implicit bias, decision making, leadership, first aid, criminal law, crime scene processing, firearms, water safety, defensive tactics and precision driving.
“We welcome our 59 newest troopers with the confidence that they will continue our tradition of service,” Gasper said. “The standard we subscribe to as members of the Michigan State Police is to treat all those you encounter with dignity and respect, always."
With the 59 new graduates, Michigan State Police now have 1,192 troopers assigned to posts across the state and a total of 1,888 enlisted members.
"These newest troopers represent not only the future of the MSP, but the future of policing, and I’m confident the work they will do day-in and day-out will help to raise the standards of our industry," Gasper said.
Recruiting continues for future recruit academies. Click here for information about eligibility and how to apply for a position.