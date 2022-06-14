 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 8 AM EDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 100 to 104 expected.

* WHERE...Midland, Bay, Huron, Saginaw, Tuscola, Sanilac,
Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer and St. Clair Counties.

* WHEN...From noon Wednesday to 8 AM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight temperatures into Thursday
morning are expected to remain in the low to mid 70s with dew
points around 70 degrees. This will hold heat indices in the low
to mid 70s during the overnight period.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Michigan steps up inspections on carnival amusement rides

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Carnival amusement rides will receive more scrutiny and must meet new standards in Michigan under a new law.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed House Bill 4527 on Tuesday, with requires operators of carnival rides to receive an annual inspection in the spring before they can allow any riders.

Ride owners also must keep a copy of operating instructions at all times, train each person operating the ride on specific procedures, maintain detailed training records for operators and keep an emergency plan handy with each ride.

All carnival ride owners are required to maintain a minimum $300,000 worth of liability insurance and report any deaths or injuries that happen on their rides. Rides must be taken out of service immediately after an accident.

“These reforms have been in the works for several years, and I am glad these changes to make carnival rides safer across Michigan are getting signed into state law," said Republican State Rep. Thomas Albert of Lowell. “We are emphasizing safety and training to provide some peace of mind for people as they attend carnivals and fairs.”

