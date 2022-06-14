Michigan steps up inspections on carnival amusement rides

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Carnival amusement rides will receive more scrutiny and must meet new standards in Michigan under a new law.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed House Bill 4527 on Tuesday, with requires operators of carnival rides to receive an annual inspection in the spring before they can allow any riders.
Ride owners also must keep a copy of operating instructions at all times, train each person operating the ride on specific procedures, maintain detailed training records for operators and keep an emergency plan handy with each ride.
All carnival ride owners are required to maintain a minimum $300,000 worth of liability insurance and report any deaths or injuries that happen on their rides. Rides must be taken out of service immediately after an accident.
“These reforms have been in the works for several years, and I am glad these changes to make carnival rides safer across Michigan are getting signed into state law," said Republican State Rep. Thomas Albert of Lowell. “We are emphasizing safety and training to provide some peace of mind for people as they attend carnivals and fairs.”