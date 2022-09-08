Michigan Supreme Court allows abortion amendment on Nov. 8 ballot

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan voters will get to decide Nov. 8 on a constitutional amendment aimed at preserving abortion rights in the state.

The Michigan Supreme Court issued a ruling Thursday evening that will allow voters to decide the proposed amendment after the Board of State Canvassers deadlocked on certifying the initiative last week.

The two Democrat members of the Board of State Canvassers voted on Aug. 31 to certify petitions with over 730,000 valid signatures to place the measure on the Nov. 8 ballot.

However, the two Republican members voted against certifying the petitions, citing concerns about word spacing in the narrative portion on the petitions. Ballot initiatives must receive three votes from the board to be placed on the ballot.

Abortion rights proponents appealed last week's state canvassers decision to the Supreme Court, which had a deadline of Friday to make a ruling for the measure to reach the ballot this fall.

The more than 730,000 valid signatures in support of the abortion rights amendment is a record for statewide ballot initiatives in Michigan.

If voters approve the amendment, it would throw out a 1931 Michigan law that bans abortions except for cases when the mother's life is in imminent danger. The law hasn't been enforced since the landmark Roe vs. Wade decision from the U.S. Supreme Court in 1973.

However, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the Roe vs. Wade ruling in June and allowed states to decide how to regulate abortions. Michigan's 1931 law remains unenforceable after a Michigan Court of Claims judge imposed a permanent injunction against it on Wednesday.