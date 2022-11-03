 Skip to main content
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 27 knots from the south
with gusts up to 38 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 5 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 7 feet.

* WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to
Inner Saginaw Bay, Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to
Bay Port MI, Port Austin to Harbor Beach MI, Harbor Beach to
Port Sanilac MI and Port Sanilac to Port Huron MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 3 PM EDT Saturday
with the largest waves expected around 2 PM EDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions.  Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.

&&

Michigan Supreme Court allows new set of rules restricting election challengers

  • Updated
  • 0
A voter arrives at a polling location to cast his ballot in the Michigan Primary Election on August 2 in Lansing, Michigan. The Michigan Supreme Court is allowing a new set of restrictions to be imposed on partisan election challengers at polling places across the state.

 Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Just days before the midterm election, the Michigan Supreme Court is allowing a new set of restrictions to be imposed on partisan election challengers at polling places across the state.

The list of rules was issued by Democratic officials in the state earlier this year and has been challenged by Republicans in the courts.

The new rules will prevent election challengers from possessing any electronic device at absentee ballot processing facilities, will mandate that partisan challengers submit a specific credentialing form and will require political parties name their election challengers prior to election day.

Other restrictions about the type of challenges that can be mounted, and who those challenges should be reported to, will also be in effect.

A lower court blocked the rules, but this action by the state's Supreme Court will allow the rules to be in effect on Election Day.

In Michigan, political parties may credential election challengers to inspect precincts and absentee ballot counting locations, provided they don't impede the process.

During the 2020 presidential election, Republican challengers accused election officials of unfairly keeping them outside the vote tally room at the TCF Center in Detroit after they were told it was filled to capacity.

Several challengers pounded on the doors and windows and were eventually pushed back by police. Democratic challengers also said they were kept out because of capacity issues.

