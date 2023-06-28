 Skip to main content
...Air Quality Alert in effect for Wednesday June 28th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Wednesday June 28th to be an action day for elevated levels
of fine particulate (PM2.5) for southeast Michigan counties.
Pollutants are expected to be in the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
to UNHEALTHY range.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...
Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada is currently
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of the
state of Michigan and will continue through Wednesday, June 28th.
The Air Quality Index is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS to UNHEALTHY level with some hourly concentrations
reaching the VERY UNHEALTHY range.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors
and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher
rated filters.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy's Air Quality page on the
internet at http://www.deqmiair.org/

Michigan traffic deaths remain above 1,100 for 2022

The number of motorists killed in crashes around Michigan remained persistently high in 2022, according to Michigan State Police figures.

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The number of people killed in crashes on Michigan roads remained persistently high over 1,100 last year.

The Michigan State Police Criminal Justice Information Center says crashes claimed the lives of 1,123 people statewide last year. That is a decrease of eight from the 1,131 crash deaths in 2021. 

However, crash deaths in Michigan remain 15% higher than the 2018 total of 974.

"Unfortunately, there has been an alarmingly consistent number of traffic fatalities over the last few years in Michigan, with more than 1,000 people losing their lives each year since 2020," said Katie Bower, director of the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning.

Statistics show Michigan motorists were involved in 4% more crashes in 2022 compared to the previous year but the number of deaths dropped by 1% and the number of serious injuries dropped by 3%.

Crash deaths involving bicycles, motorcycles and work zones all increased in 2022. 

Thirty-six bicyclists in Michigan lost their lives in crashes last year, which is a 24% increase from 29 in 2021. Four percent more motorcyclists died in crashes last year with a total of 173.

The number of crashes in work zones increased by 28% in 2022 to a total of 7,436 and they caused a 15% increase in deaths to a total of 23.

Notable decreases include a 34% drop in teen traffic deaths from 83 in 2021 to 55 in 2022. The number of pedestrians killed on Michigan roads dropped 5% to 173 in 2022.

"While the several areas of improvement are encouraging, including among younger drivers, we still have more to do as we work to find innovative ways to save lives and prevent crashes on our roads," Bower said.

Crash deaths blamed on intoxicated drivers fell in 2022. The number of crash deaths blamed on drunken drivers also fell 10% from 357 in 2021 to 322 in 2022 while deaths blamed on high drivers fell 9% to 249.

The number of deaths attributed to distracted drivers also dropped slightly from 59 in 2021 to 57 in 2022. Authorities hope for a larger decrease this year with Michigan's new distracting driving law, which takes effect Friday.

