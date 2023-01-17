Michigan transportation officials want electric vehicles to pay for roads

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A newly formed coalition of Michigan infrastructure organizations wants to make sure electric vehicle owners pay their fair share for driving on roadways.
A significant amount of Michigan's road construction budget comes from excise taxes on gasoline sales. However, electric vehicles do not use gasoline, so they don't contribute to the road maintenance budget like most other drivers.
The new Coalition on Electric Vehicles and Transportation Revenue rallied on the Michigan Capitol steps on Tuesday to discuss the problem and offer possible solutions.
A new report completed by Anderson Economic Group shows Michigan's road budget lost $50 million in state gasoline tax revenue from electric vehicles from 2019 to 2021. As the number of electric vehicles increases over the next decade, that revenue loss will increase.
"For decades, Michigan has been underfunding necessary fixes for our roads, and with the rise of electric vehicles, the revenues necessary for road projects collected at the gas pump will continue to decline," said Rob Coppersmith, executive vice president of the Michigan Infrastructure and Transportation Association.
The Anderson study estimates Michigan will lose $95 million per year for road funding by 2030, leaving drivers of gasoline or diesel powered vehicles to foot the cost of maintaining roads.
The County Road Association of Michigan and the Michigan Infrastructure and Transportation Association both offered five possible options for lawmakers to consider:
- Increase the registration fee for electric vehicles to make up some of the gasoline tax revenue they will avoid each year.
- Implement a user fee based on the number of miles each electric vehicle drivers per year.
- Develop a new tax on kilowatt-hours of electricity used by electric vehicles. This would be similar to the gasoline tax, but cover electric power stored in the battery during each charge instead.
- Require electric vehicle owners to report the odometer reading when they file registration paperwork every year, then charge a tax based on the number of miles driven over the past year.
- Convert some roads to toll roads.
"We need action from Michigan’s leaders to rethink how we fund our roads and it’s time for everyone to come together to support an equitable, long-term infrastructure plan that recognizes the new realities Michigan faces," Coppersmith said.