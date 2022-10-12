Michigan triples low-income weatherization program with federal funds

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Three times more low-income households in Michigan will qualify for a program to make their homes more weather tight and cut energy usage this year.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is tripling its weatherization program thanks to an influx of funding from the nearly $1 trillion federal infrastructure spending bill passed earlier this year.
Michigan is slated to receive $183 million for weatherizing homes over the next five to seven years. That allows the state program to serve up to 3,900 households compared to 1,300 now.
The Weatherization Assistance Program helps make homes more weather tight and energy efficient to reduce utility bills by an average of $283 per year.
“Getting your home weatherized will reduce energy costs, allowing you to spend your money on food, clothing and other critical household needs," said Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Elizabeth Hertel.
Nonprofit agencies around the state have trained weatherization technicians who conduct computerized audits of homes to create a comprehensive energy use audit. That data is used to create a customized energy efficiency plan.
Improvements include additional insulation, stopping air flow gaps, adding energy efficient lighting and installing measures to reduce water consumption.
Only households who make less than 200% of the federal poverty level qualify for the program. Income limits are $36,620 for a household of two up to $55,500 for a household of five.
Click here for a list of Michigan agencies that administer the state's weatherization program to check on eligibility.