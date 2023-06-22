Michigan website explains new distracted driving law and penalties

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The state has released information about Michigan's new distracted driving law just over a week before it takes effect.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the hands-free driving law on June 7 and the stricter measures take effect on June 30. The law bans most drivers from using cell phones and other electronic devices.

Michigan enacted a limited ban on texting while driving in 2010. But the law still allowed drivers to continue using cell phones for other purposes.

The new law, which makes Michigan the 26th state to ban handheld devices, goes further by banning the following actions with handheld devices:

Sending or receiving a telephone call.

Sending, receiving or reading a text message.

Viewing, recording or transmitting a video.

Accessing, reading or posting to a social networking site.

The law defines holding a cell phone or electronic device as physically supporting it with "any part of the hands, arms or shoulders." Phone mounts affixed to the vehicle and most voice activated functions will be allowed.

Drivers can continue using portable GPS devices or mapping apps on their phones to navigate, but only if they are hands free or voice activated. Drivers cannot physically hold the device or touch it while behind the wheel.

Other exceptions allow first responders to hold devices while performing their official duties and drivers to hold their cell phone while calling or texting 911 to report an emergency.

Violations of the law are considered a primary offense, which means a police officer can initiate a traffic stop if they believe the driver is using a handheld cell phone behind the wheel.

Drivers of passenger vehicles could face the following penalties if they are caught violating the law:

A $100 fine and 16 hours of community service for the first offense.

A $250 fine and 24 hours of community service for the second or any other offense.

Mandatory attendance at a driver improvement course for a third offense in less than three years.

Penalties are stiffer for drivers of commercial vehicles and school buses:

A $200 fine and 32 hours of community service for the first offense.

A $500 fine and 48 hours of community service for any other offenses.

Fines will be doubled if the at-fault driver in a crash was holding or using a cell phone.