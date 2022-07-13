Michigan won't extradite women, medical professionals for abortion charges

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Women seeking an abortion in Michigan and medical professionals providing lawful services to them won't have to fear extradition for criminal charges.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order on Wednesday prohibiting women and medical professionals taking part in legal abortions in Michigan from being sent to their home states for criminal prosecution.

After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling in June, laws banning abortion in several states took effect again. Many of those laws threaten prison sentences for participating in an abortion.

Michigan has a 1931 abortion ban law with allows for criminal charges, but a state Court of Claims judge put that law on hold temporarily. So abortions remain legal in Michigan while courts continue considering the 1931 law.

Under Whitmer's new order, Michigan law enforcement must refuse to cooperate with out-of-state police agencies seeking to prosecute people taking part in abortion procedures.

"Michigan must remain a place where a person’s basic rights are preserved," Whitmer said. "In this existential moment for fundamental rights, it is incumbent on every elected official who believes that health -- not politics -- should guide medical decisions to take bold action."

Whitmer issued an order in May prohibiting all state departments and agencies from cooperating with another state's investigation into abortion procedures. The new order signed Wednesday is effective immediately.