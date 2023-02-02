Michiganders urged to search for unclaimed cash, assets

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) – Michiganders are encouraged to conduct a simple search online to see if they have lost or abandoned property.
The Michigan Department of Treasury has millions of dollars in lost or forgotten assets. They include dormant bank accounts, uncashed checks, valuables left in safe deposit boxes and stock certificates.
The Michigan Unclaimed Property website provides enhanced search options with the ability to upload verifying documentation easily and securely to help reunite people with forgotten cash and property.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said on Thursday that National Unclaimed Property Day should be a reminder to check if they have something in the state's "lost and found box."
"The Michigan Department of Treasury has returned more than $500 million in property to the rightful owners or their heirs over the last five years," said Whitmer. "I encourage all Michigan residents and businesses to check if they have any lost property that needs to be reclaimed."
There is no charge to search for and claim property.
Go to the Michigan's Unclaimed Property website or call 517-636-5320 to start searching.