Michigan's 2023 income tax filing season starts next week

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) – Michigan taxpayers can begin to file state individual income tax returns on Jan. 23, according to the Michigan Department of Treasury.
Employers are required to mail previous year wage statements -- W2s and 1099s -- to employees by Jan. 31. All state of Michigan income tax returns and payment of any taxes must be received by April 18, 2023.
Both the beginning and end of the state individual income tax filing season are the same as the Internal Revenue Service.
Employees can file their state income taxes online, with a tax professional or by mailing in paper forms and documentation.
It is important to make sure to have all necessary paperwork and to file all required paperwork to avoid amended returns or holds.