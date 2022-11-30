Michigan's 2024 presidential primary may happen a month early

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan's 2024 presidential primary could be held a month sooner than usual.
There's a push to have votes cast on the second Tuesday in February, rather than the traditional date on the second Tuesday in March. The Michigan Senate voted 34-1 in favor of the proposal.
Leaders in Michigan have been pushing the Democratic National Committee to change the order of which states hold their primaries first. Democratic National Committee’s rulemaking arm will begin meeting Friday to decide the order.
Normally, Iowa and New Hampshire have their primaries first. But Michigan leaders argue the Mitten state's demographics are more characteristic of the county as a whole.
The state house still has to pass the proposal before it goes to the governor's desk.