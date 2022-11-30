 Skip to main content
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 32 knots from the west
with gusts up to 44 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 7 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 10 feet.

* WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to
Inner Saginaw Bay and Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to
Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 7 PM EST
Wednesday with the largest waves expected around 7 PM EST
Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Michigan.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A strong cold front will push across
southeast Michigan and clear to the east around 6 am this
morning. Wind gusts of up to 45 mph are possible along and
immediately behind the front. Widespread west wind gusts of 30
to 45 mph will then develop by the late morning hours and
persist through the afternoon and early evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Michigan's 2024 presidential primary may happen a month early

  • Updated
  • 0
Women could once again make up a pivotal swing vote in November

Voters in Sandy Spring, Maryland, on October 27.

 Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan's 2024 presidential primary could be held a month sooner than usual.

There's a push to have votes cast on the second Tuesday in February, rather than the traditional date on the second Tuesday in March. The Michigan Senate voted 34-1 in favor of the proposal.

Leaders in Michigan have been pushing the Democratic National Committee to change the order of which states hold their primaries first. Democratic National Committee’s rulemaking arm will begin meeting Friday to decide the order.

Normally, Iowa and New Hampshire have their primaries first. But Michigan leaders argue the Mitten state's demographics are more characteristic of the county as a whole.

The state house still has to pass the proposal before it goes to the governor's desk.

