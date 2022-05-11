Michigan's average gas, diesel prices increase to third record in six days

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan set new record high gasoline and diesel price averages on Wednesday for the third time in a week.

AAA says the statewide average price of regular unleaded gasoline increased by 3 cents to $4.35 per gallon. The statewide average for diesel fuel tied the record of $5.25 set on Monday.

AAA has reported record high gasoline and diesel fuel prices in Michigan three times in the past week -- last Thursday, Monday and Wednesday. AAA says Michigan gas prices increased 26 cents in the past week, which is highest in the country.

Michigan's gas and diesel prices remain below the national average, which reached a new record of $4.40 per gallon for regular unleaded Wednesday. The national average diesel fuel price hit a record at $5.50 per gallon.

Oklahoma, Missouri, Mississippi and Arkansas are the only states with an average regular unleaded price below $4 per gallon.

Mid-Michigan gasoline prices have eased slightly since reaching a record last Thursday.

In the Flint area, the average price for regular unleaded gasoline was down 3 cents to $4.32 per gallon Wednesday while the average diesel fuel price reached a record of $5.23 per gallon.

In the Great Lakes Bay Region, the average price for regular unleaded gasoline was down 5 cents to $4.32 per gallon Wednesday while the average diesel fuel price dropped 1 cent to $5.24.

AAA blames the increasing prices for gasoline and diesel fuel on the rising cost of oil. Crude oil prices in the U.S. topped $100 per barrel in April and have been increasing steadily to nearly $110 per barrel this week.

“With the cost of oil accounting for more than half of the pump price, more expensive oil means more expensive gasoline,” said AAA spokesman Andrew Gross. “These prices are creeping closer to those record high levels of early March.”