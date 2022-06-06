Michigan's average gas price spikes above $5 -- 10th highest in U.S.

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan has the 9th most expensive gasoline in the U.S. after continued price increases over the weekend.

Prices reached a new record high for the fifth consecutive day on Monday at $5.05 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. That is 12 cents higher than an Friday's statewide average price of $4.93 per gallon.

Gasoline prices in Michigan have surged 55 cents per gallon over the past week. Regular unleaded gasoline prices are 74 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and $2.03 more than a year ago.

The statewide average for diesel fuel increased by 15 cents over the weekend to reach $5.60 per gallon on Monday. That is 24 cents higher than Thursday's price of $5.36 per gallon.

The national average price of regular unleaded gasoline reached a record high at $4.86 per gallon on Monday, according to AAA.

California has the most expensive gasoline in the U.S. at an average price of $6.34 per gallon. Indiana, Illinois, Alaska, Hawaii, Washington, Washington D.C., Oregon, Nevada, Arizona all have averages above $5.

Gasoline and diesel fuel prices continued surging to new records in Mid-Michigan over the weekend. Prices in the region were slightly below the state averages on Monday morning.

AAA reported a record average price of $5.02 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline and $5.59 per gallon for diesel fuel in the Flint area Monday. Prices in the Great Lakes Bay Region were $5.01 for regular unleaded and $5.58 for diesel.

AAA blames increasing demand for gasoline and crude oil for pushing up prices at the pump. Crude oil in the U.S. now is selling for $115 per barrel over concerns that supply will be tight if the European Union stops buying Russian oil.

Despite record high prices, demand for gasoline increased by 100,000 barrels per day this week due to Memorial Day travel. America's crude oil reserves are down 13.5% from a year ago.