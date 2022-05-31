Michigan's average gas price surges to new record on Memorial Day weekend

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The average gasoline price in Michigan surged over Memorial Day weekend to another record high, but Mid-Michigan drivers may not have noticed.

AAA says drivers in Michigan were paying an average of $4.61 for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline on Tuesday, which breaks the previous record of $4.58 per gallon set on May 18.

The statewide average for diesel fuel remained at $5.25 per gallon, which is 2 cents below the record of $5.27 per gallon set on May 18.

Gasoline prices in Mid-Michigan remained below the $4.61 statewide average on Tuesday, however. Drivers in the Flint area were paying an average of $4.55 per gallon for regular unleaded on Tuesday.

The average price for diesel fuel increased 1 cent to a new record high of $5.26 per gallon on Tuesday.

Gasoline and diesel fuel prices in the Great Lakes Bay Region remained a bit cheaper on Tuesday. Drivers there were paying an average of $4.54 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline and $5.20 per gallon for diesel fuel.

Metro Detroit has the most expensive gasoline in Michigan with an average of $4.73 per gallon for regular unleaded. The Grand Rapids area has the lowest average gasoline price in the state at $4.49 per gallon.

AAA attributed the high gas prices to decreasing stockpiles of crude oil and gasoline. Crude oil prices in the United States remained around $110 per barrel last week.

"A spike in demand for the busy Memorial Day weekend helped push Michigan gas prices to a new record high," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson for AAA. "A post holiday decline in demand could have motorists seeing some stability at the pump, but if crude oil prices continue to trade above $105 per barrel then gas prices will likely remain elevated."