Michigan's average gasoline price record jumps another 8 cents

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan reset the record high average gasoline price for a second consecutive day on Wednesday.

The new record statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline increased 8 cents to $4.57. The previous record set on Tuesday as $4.49 per gallon.

The statewide average price of diesel fuel also increased less than 1 cent to a new record Wednesday of $5.273.

The record average gasoline prices increased by more than the statewide average in Mid-Michigan on Wednesday.

Drivers in the Flint area were paying an average of $4.59 per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline on Wednesday, which is 11 cents higher than Tuesday. Diesel fuel around Flint set a new record at $5.25 per gallon Wednesday.

Gas stations in the Great Lakes Bay Region were selling regular unleaded for an average of $4.58 on Wednesday, which is 9 cents higher than Tuesday. Diesel fuel in the region dropped a penny to $5.24 per gallon Wednesday.

Michigan's gas and diesel fuel prices consistently had been below the national average this month, but that changed with Wednesday's increases.

The national average price for regular unleaded gasoline stands at a record of $4.56 per gallon Wednesday while diesel fuel surged less than 1 cent to a record price of $5.57 per gallon.

California became the first state with an average gasoline price of more than $6 per gallon on Tuesday. Wednesday is the first day that all 50 states have an average price of over $4 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline.

Kansas now has the lowest average gasoline price in the nation at $4.02 per gallon of regular unleaded.