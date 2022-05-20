Michigan's budget taking in nearly $3 billion more than anticipated

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan's budget situation continues getting rosier.

A Consensus Revenue Estimating Conference on Friday determined that the state will collect nearly $3 billion more in tax revenue this year than expected last January.

More than $2 billion more is anticipated for the 2023 fiscal year while about $1.8 billion more is expected for the 2024 fiscal year compared with estimates reached in January.

For the current fiscal year, Michigan will collect just over $31.5 billion for the general fund and School Aid Fund. That dips slightly to $31.17 billion in 2023 before rebounding to $31.67 billion in 2024.

“Michigan’s economy has momentum and there is a lot to be optimistic about,” State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks said. “This is incredible during these extraordinary times."

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a statement after Friday's conference, saying the Michigan's glowing financial situation should reflect in passing a balanced state budget by the June 30 deadline.

"In the weeks and months ahead, I look forward to working across the aisle to utilize this additional revenue, pass a budget by June 30th as required by law and sign a fourth balanced, bipartisan state budget as soon as possible," she said.

Republican State Sen. Jim Stamas of Midland said the state's budget picture is much different from most Michigan families, who are struggling with high inflation and rising gas prices.

“This surplus revenue is not the state’s money, it’s the people’s money — and they need it more than we need to increase state spending," he said.

Whitmer proposed an immediate $500 tax rebate on Thursday, along with her earlier proposals to increase the Earned Income Tax Credit and repeal the state tax on retirement income.

"This is a plan to offer real relief right now—not a year from now," she said. "People need money as soon as possible to pick up groceries and put gas in the car this weekend. If we work together, we can provide real relief right now, so families can pay the bills and put food on the table."

The Republican-led Michigan Legislature passed a $2.5 billion tax cut plan mostly on party lines Thursday. The plan is similar to a Republican package passed in March, which Whitmer vetoed.

The bills passed Thursday would permanently reduce state income tax rates, increase the personal exemption, provide a $500 Child Tax Credit, fully reinstate the tax break for low-income workers and expand a property tax credit for disabled veterans.

“You work hard for your income and the Senate is working hard to protect it," Stamas said. "The Senate has already passed a budget plan that shows we can increase record funding for K-12 education, fix our roads and protect our communities, while also providing tax relief to all Michigan families."