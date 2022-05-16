 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Genesee
County through 245 PM EDT...

At 148 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Flushing, moving southeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

This strong thunderstorm will be near...
Swartz Creek and Mount Morris around 205 PM EDT.
Beecher around 210 PM EDT.
Flint and Crossroads Village around 215 PM EDT.
Burton around 225 PM EDT.
Grand Blanc around 230 PM EDT.
Davison around 235 PM EDT.
Goodrich around 245 PM EDT.

Other locations impacted by this storm include Atlas and Genesee.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Michigan's Click it or Ticket seat belt crackdown begins

  • Updated
  • 0
Seat belt generic

A driver buckles a seat belt. (Storyblocks) 

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A Click it or Ticket seat belt crackdown across Michigan is underway.

Police, deputies and troopers are stepping up seat belt enforcement for the next few weeks.

The Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning said 228 people killed in traffic crashes in the state in 2020 were not wearing a seat belt. 

The enforcement campaign is a reminder for drivers to buckle up for every trip, every time. Organizers said wearing a seat belt was the most effective thing drivers could do to reduce injuries and save lives on roads.

The Office of Highway Safety Planning said Michigan's seat belt usage rate in 2021 was 92.6%, which is down from 94.4% in 2019. The national seat belt usage rate in 2021 was 90.4%.

The Click it or Ticket campaign runs from May 16 to June 5. For more details, click here.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Tags

Recommended for you