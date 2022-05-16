Michigan's Click it or Ticket seat belt crackdown begins

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Genesee County through 245 PM EDT... At 148 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Flushing, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near... Swartz Creek and Mount Morris around 205 PM EDT. Beecher around 210 PM EDT. Flint and Crossroads Village around 215 PM EDT. Burton around 225 PM EDT. Grand Blanc around 230 PM EDT. Davison around 235 PM EDT. Goodrich around 245 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Atlas and Genesee. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH