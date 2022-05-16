Michigan's Click it or Ticket seat belt crackdown begins

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A Click it or Ticket seat belt crackdown across Michigan is underway.
Police, deputies and troopers are stepping up seat belt enforcement for the next few weeks.
The Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning said 228 people killed in traffic crashes in the state in 2020 were not wearing a seat belt.
The enforcement campaign is a reminder for drivers to buckle up for every trip, every time. Organizers said wearing a seat belt was the most effective thing drivers could do to reduce injuries and save lives on roads.
The Office of Highway Safety Planning said Michigan's seat belt usage rate in 2021 was 92.6%, which is down from 94.4% in 2019. The national seat belt usage rate in 2021 was 90.4%.
The Click it or Ticket campaign runs from May 16 to June 5. For more details, click here.