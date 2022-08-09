Michigan's gas price average expected to fall below $4 per gallon

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan drivers can expect the statewide average for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel to dip below $4 per gallon by Wednesday.

Michigan's average sat right at the $4 mark on Tuesday and analysts expect the price to continue falling.

The statewide average reported by AAA hasn't been below $4 a gallon since late April. The average price peaked at $5.22 per gallon for regular unleaded on June 22 before falling steadily through July.

Some Mid-Michigan counties are already reporting averages below $4 per gallon. They include Genesee, Midland, Shiawassee and Tuscola counties.

Gratiot County has Michigan's lowest average at less than $3.70.

However, gasoline prices are far higher than they were at this time last year. Michigan drivers were paying an average of about $3.28 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline a year ago, which is over 70 cents less than this week.

AAA says oil prices continue falling and now sit below $90 per barrel in the U.S. That decline is showing up at the gas pumps.

“Oil is the primary ingredient in gasoline, so less expensive oil is helpful in taming pump prices,” said AAA spokesman Andrew Gross. “Couple that with fewer drivers fueling up, and you have a recipe for gas prices to keep easing. It’s possible that the national average will fall below $4 this week.”

At the same time, gasoline consumption is down significant from this time last year and America's inventory levels continue increasing.