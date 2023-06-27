Michigan's Hands Free Driving Law goes into effect Friday

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AREAS OF DENSE FOG DURING THE MORNING COMMUTE...

WEATHER...

* Areas of dense fog developed around sunrise and will persist
through mid morning before quickly lifting by around 10 AM.

IMPACTS...

* Expect visibility reduction to a quarter mile or less at times
with rapid fluctuations.

&&

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...;

* Motorists are urged to use caution and account for variable;
driving conditions by slowing down and allowing extra time.;

* Prepare, plan and stay informed. Visit http://go.usa.gov/c7kkP

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert in effect for Wednesday June 28th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Wednesday June 28th to be an action day for elevated levels
of fine particulate (PM2.5) for southeast Michigan counties.
Pollutants are expected to be in the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
to UNHEALTHY range.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...
Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada is currently
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of the
state of Michigan and will continue through Wednesday, June 28th.
The Air Quality Index is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS to UNHEALTHY level with some hourly concentrations
reaching the VERY UNHEALTHY range.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors
and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher
rated filters.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy's Air Quality page on the
internet at http://www.deqmiair.org/

Michigan's Hands Free Driving Law goes into effect Friday

  • Updated
  • 0

Beginning Friday, drivers across the state will have to be 100% hands free when it comes to their cellphones.

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Starting Friday, Michigan drivers will be banned from holding their cellphones when behind the wheel.

The State's ban on texting and driving will expand to all handheld cell phone users.

Drivers can still use hands-free devices but they can no longer make calls or scroll through social media apps.

"You'll simply not allowed to, if you're phone rings, pick it up and talk on it," said Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wrigglesworth. "You'll simply not be able to dial a number and talk on it, you won't be able to put it to your ear even though your hands are not on it."

Penalties for distracted driving will also increase. A first offense could cost drivers $100 and then $250 for each offense after that. Anyone calling 911 or other emergency services will be exempt from the law.

