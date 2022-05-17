 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Michigan's record high gasoline price average jumps 11 cents overnight

  • Updated
  • 0
Speedway $4.59 gas price sign

The Speedway gas station at the intersection of Hill and Fenton roads in Mundy Township hiked its price for regular unleaded gasoline to $4.59 per gallon.

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Another day, another record.

AAA says Michigan's average gasoline and diesel prices broke records again overnight. The state's average price for regular unleaded gas jumped 11 cents to $4.49 per gallon Tuesday.

The average price of diesel fuel also increased by less than a penny in Michigan to $5.266.

The average prices on Tuesday broke records set a day earlier on Monday. AAA has reported record high gasoline and diesel fuel prices in Michigan five times in the first half of May. 

Mid-Michigan's regional gasoline prices also set records on Tuesday.

In the Flint area, the average price for regular unleaded gasoline was up 13 cents to a record high of $4.48 per gallon Tuesday while the average diesel fuel price set a record of $5.25 per gallon.

In the Great Lakes Bay Region, the average price for regular unleaded gasoline was up 18 cents to a record high of $4.49 per gallon Tuesday while the average diesel fuel price increased 1 cent to $5.25.

Michigan's gas and diesel prices remain below the national average, which reached a new record of $4.52 per gallon for regular unleaded Tuesday. The national average diesel fuel price hit a record at $5.57 per gallon.

AAA blames the increasing prices for gasoline and diesel fuel on the rising cost of oil. Crude oil prices in the U.S. topped $105 per barrel last week and have been increasing steadily to over $110 per barrel last week.

"Tight gasoline stocks in the Midwest, coupled with rising demand and high crude oil prices sent Michigan gas prices soaring to a new record high," said AAA spokeswoman Adrienne Woodland. "Pump prices will likely face upward pressure as oil prices remain above $105 per barrel."

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you