Michigan's record high gasoline price average jumps 11 cents overnight

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Another day, another record.

AAA says Michigan's average gasoline and diesel prices broke records again overnight. The state's average price for regular unleaded gas jumped 11 cents to $4.49 per gallon Tuesday.

The average price of diesel fuel also increased by less than a penny in Michigan to $5.266.

The average prices on Tuesday broke records set a day earlier on Monday. AAA has reported record high gasoline and diesel fuel prices in Michigan five times in the first half of May.

Mid-Michigan's regional gasoline prices also set records on Tuesday.

In the Flint area, the average price for regular unleaded gasoline was up 13 cents to a record high of $4.48 per gallon Tuesday while the average diesel fuel price set a record of $5.25 per gallon.

In the Great Lakes Bay Region, the average price for regular unleaded gasoline was up 18 cents to a record high of $4.49 per gallon Tuesday while the average diesel fuel price increased 1 cent to $5.25.

Michigan's gas and diesel prices remain below the national average, which reached a new record of $4.52 per gallon for regular unleaded Tuesday. The national average diesel fuel price hit a record at $5.57 per gallon.

AAA blames the increasing prices for gasoline and diesel fuel on the rising cost of oil. Crude oil prices in the U.S. topped $105 per barrel last week and have been increasing steadily to over $110 per barrel last week.

"Tight gasoline stocks in the Midwest, coupled with rising demand and high crude oil prices sent Michigan gas prices soaring to a new record high," said AAA spokeswoman Adrienne Woodland. "Pump prices will likely face upward pressure as oil prices remain above $105 per barrel."