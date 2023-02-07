Michigan's short-lived sturgeon fishing season over in 65 minutes

NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Michigan's annual sturgeon fishing season lasted only 65 minutes after six lucky anglers caught one of the prehistoric fish.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources schedules the strictly limited sturgeon fishing season for early February every year on Black Lake, which spans Presque Isle and Cheboygan counties.

A total of 630 fishermen registered to take part in the sturgeon fishing season, including several juveniles. The season started at 8 a.m. Feb. 4 and ended by 9:05 a.m.

The limit this year initially was seven fish beginning on the morning of Feb. 4, but the DNR reduced it to six fish in case multiple anglers caught a sturgeon at the same time.

The DNR used text alerts and fanned out officers on the ice to notify fishermen immediately after the sixth fish was caught and the season ended.

Anglers caught and kept the following sturgeon:

A 49-inch male that weighed 30 pounds.

A 55.5-inch female that weighed 35.5 pounds.

A 54.3-inch male that checked in at 32 pounds.

A 32-inch immature fish that weighed 6.4 pounds.

A 54-inch male that weighed 34 pounds.

A 39-inch male that weighed 11.8 pounds.

The DNR and Michigan State University researchers previously caught and tagged the 54-inch male and 55.5-inch female.

Sturgeon can be caught and released in Michigan year-round, but keeping one of the fish outside of the short early February season violates wildlife laws and could result in criminal charges.

The DNR and several wildlife organizations are working to boost Michigan's sturgeon population. They have released more than 4,000 sturgeon fingerlings into waterways around the state over the past five years.

The immature 32-inch fish caught on Feb. 4 was identified as a recent release into the Black Lake and Black River watershed.

Wildlife officials expect to continue releasing juvenile sturgeon into Michigan waterways for decades to come as they work to restore the fish's dwindling population.