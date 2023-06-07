Mid-Michiganders optimistic about new distracted driving law

CARO, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan drivers will have to keep their hands off the phone under to a new law signed that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed Wednesday morning.
"People are getting hurt left and right. And nobody's taking the time to look left or right," said driver Shawn Novak, who feels an update on distracted driving was long overdue.
Michigan's 2010 distracting driving law only banned texting while driving. This new one prohibits drivers from making phone calls, using cameras and scrolling social media accounts.
"I see a lot of people driving all over the road. Then I'll pull up next to them at a traffic light and they'll be on their phone," said Nola Auernhamer, who's happy to hear about the change as well.
The new law does make exceptions. Drivers can make phone calls or use GPS devices with a hands-free Bluetooth device, a dash mounted screen or a phone mount.
Drivers are also allowed to make calls if they need to report an emergency.
"We're finally coming with the times. And now you don't really have an excuse to have your phone in your hand when you do have all these options. Hands-free and things like that," said Dylan Hinton.
He keeps his phone out of reach after his family was nearly rear-ended by a distracted driver.
Though not everyone agrees with the new policy. Zachary Voss believes people should still be able to use FaceTime or livestream to social media while behind the wheel.
"You can interact while you're still able to drive. You should be able to do the same things whether digital or in-person," said Voss.
But others, like one anonymous trucker, say it's just the kind of change Michigan needs.
"I don't agree with a whole lot Whitmer does, but I do agree with driver's safety. I try to drive safe and defensive driving is everyone's responsibility," said the trucker.
People who break the law would face civil fines starting at $100 that rise with each offense. After a few years, police will compile data for the state to review the policy's impact.