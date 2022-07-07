More traffic delays coming on I-75 south of Mackinac Bridge

CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Tourists can expect more travel delays on I-75 south of the Mackinac Bridge.

The Michigan Department of Transportation will begin preparing for a two-year rebuilding project next week on 9 miles of I-75 between Levering Road and U.S. 31 in Cheboygan County. The work zone is a few miles south of Mackinaw City.

Contractors will be widening the paved shoulder on the southbound side of the freeway and building three median crossover lanes to prepare for major reconstruction next year.

Drivers can expect lane closures and traffic shifts between Topinabee and Mackinaw City from July 11 to sometime in November for the preparation work.

MDOT is planning to replace pavement on the southern half of the project in 2023 and on the northern half of the work zone in 2024.

The $52 million project will rebuild concrete pavement laid in the 1950s. MDOT says the pavement has reached the end of its useful life and is prone to joint problems, especially during hot weather.

This project is in addition to rebuilding U.S. 23 through the Mackinaw City area and repaving I-75 from the south end of the Mackinac Bridge to Nicolet Street underway this summer. The U.S. 23 bridge over I-75 is being replaced.

That project will continue in 2023 and 2024 with a rebuilding and widening project on U.S. 23 through Mackinaw City.