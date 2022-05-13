Most Republican candidates for governor debate for the first time

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - All but two of the Republicans running for governor met in their first debate in Livingston County on Thursday evening.
The Livingston County Republican Party and Lansing-based news outlet MIRS moderated the event.
The group of candidates stood up against abortion in the wake of a draft U.S. Supreme Court opinion that would overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling.
Four of eight candidates -- former TV host Tudor Dixon, real estate broker Ryan Kelley, pastor Ralph Rebandt and chiropractor Garrett Soldano -- said former President Donald Trump won Michigan in the 2020 presidential election.
Audits proved that Joe Biden won the state.
Michigan State Police Capt. Michael Brown and financial adviser Michael Markey said Trump did not win. The others were indifferent.
Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig, who is considered one of the frontrunners for the Republican nomination, did not attend the debate Thursday. He said he was speaking at another event.
Longshot candidate Donna Brandenburg, who is an entrepreneur, also wasn't present Thursday.
Craig is one of three candidates facing challenges to their petition signatures.
The Michigan Republican Party issued a statement after the debate, saying the candidates for governor spent more time taking questions than Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has. The debate lasted an hour and 45 minutes.
Another debate is planned for June 2 on Mackinac Island.