Motive remains a mystery for deadly MSU mass shooting

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State University police released more details on the deadly mass shooting in February that killed three students and critically injured five others.

But one key question they couldn't answer: Why?

More than two months after the shootings, investigators have not been able to figure out what motivated suspected shooter Anthony McRae to target the university on Feb. 13. He did not have any personal or professional connection to MSU.

Police still believe that he acted alone in the shooting.

Investigators also released a map of the McRae's nearly 5-mile route once he left campus to the intersection Lansing where he took his own life.

They believe McRae walked west along Grand River Avenue to Lansing's Old Town neighborhood. Police made contact with him near Lake Lansing Road and Larch Street, where he allegedly shot himself when officers tried to contact him.

The three students who died that evening were Arielle Anderson from Grosse Pointe, Brian Fraser from Grosse Pointe and Alexandria Verner from Clawson. The five others who were hurt have since been released from the hospital.