MSP looking for more votes for the 'Best Looking Cruiser' contest

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The Michigan State Police is asking for the public's help to get more votes for the "Best Looking Cruiser" contest.
The American Association of State Troopers posted an update Tuesday afternoon showing that Florida was in the lead with more than 72,000 votes. Indiana, California, Kentucky and Georgia rounded out the top five.
Michigan was in sixth place with more than 19,000 votes, a little less than 3,000 votes ahead of seventh place Massachusetts.
The American Association of State Troopers will look for the top votes to put in their 2024 calendar.
The calendars go on sale beginning Oct. 1 for $10. All proceeds go to the AAST Scholarship Foundation. To purchase a calendar, visit statetroopers.org.
Anyone can vote once per day online through July 31 at 12 p.m. at surveymonkey.com.