MSU police identify 2 of 3 students who died in mass shooting

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State University police have identified two of the three students who died in a mass shooting Monday as residents of the Detroit area.

The students were identified as Brian Fraser of Grosse Pointe, who was a sophomore at MSU, and Alexandria Verner of Clawson in Oakland County, who was a junior.

Fraser was chapter president of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity chapter at MSU. He also was a member of St. Paul on the Lake Catholic Church in Grosse Pointe, which planned a prayer vigil for him Tuesday evening.

Verner graduated from Clawson High School in 2020 and was being remembered there as a student-athlete with a kind heart.

Police say the third Michigan State student who died will not be identified at this time out of respect for the family's wishes.

Five other students wounded in the shootings at Barkey Hall and the nearby MSU Union all remained in critical condition Tuesday morning.

The MSU Police and Public Safety Department says 43-year-old Anthony McRae, who has no connection to the campus, opened fire inside Berkey Hall just after 8:15 p.m. Two students died in the gunfire there.

Investigators say McRae then moved to the nearby MSU Union about three buildings away and fired more shots. A third student was pronounced dead on the scene there.

Authorities obtained images of McRae from surveillance cameras around 11 p.m. and MSU police disseminated the photos by 11:20 p.m. A caller reported seeing McRae less than 20 minutes later based on the photos and a physical description from police.

Police found McRae around 11:35 p.m. on Lansing's north side and he allegedly shot himself to death when officers confronted him. Investigators continued working to determine a motive for the shootings Tuesday.

"I know everyone wants to know the motive is. We don't have the answer. And that's the honest truth," said Chris Rozman, deputy chief of the MSU Police and Public Safety Department.

The MSU campus remained in a state of quiet shock Tuesday morning, as students recalled harrowing moments during a campus-wide shelter in place order. Many students left town or were making plans to leave a day after the shootings.

Sophomores Ella Ott and Alison Eardley were inside the Union when they heard the gunshots.

"We just heard this loud bang, and I just thought someone dropped a pan," Ott said.

"Then we heard four or five more and it was kind of like a synchronized. We all stood up and ran," Eardley added.

Michigan State administrators announced a 48-hour pause of all classes, activities and sporting events Monday night. The pause will continue through Wednesday evening unless it gets extended.

Campus administrators were focusing Tuesday on the well-being of students and their families as they begin a long journey of healing.

"Our Spartan hearts are broken. We're grieving. But as a community, we're grieving together," said MSU Interim President Teresa K. Woodruff.

MSU made grief and crisis counselors available to all students and staff on Tuesday.