MSU students demand change and action during relocated rally in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) – Chilling rain that fell on Monday led to the relocation of a rally of MSU students who demand action from legislators.
The rally that took place at the Boji Tower in Lansing instead of on the steps of the Capitol building held the same message, “do something or we vote you out.”
The message came after the deadly mass shooting that took place February 13 on the MSU campus. The shooting left three students dead and five more students critically injured.
"I'm here today because I want this to be the end," said MSU student Cassidy Conley.
She and other students want to see an 11-bill package passed, which includes red flag and safe storage laws.
Her classmate Trenton Wormley looks forward to seeing it introduced.
"There is a sense of hope that these commonsense gun legislation can get passed," said Wormley.
Sandy Hook and MSU mass shooting survivor Jackie Matthews talked about what it felt like to be a survivor of two different mass shootings in the span of only a little over a decade.
“It felt like history repeating itself 10 years later,” said Matthews. “Myself, along with the entire MSU community, were forced into run hide fight mode.”
Several Michigan legislators were in attendance at the rally, including Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks. Students want to vote those in office out if action is not taken.
Another rally is scheduled for next month on March 23.