National opioid settlement deadline extended to Sept. 20

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The deadline for local government and counties to register for funds from the Walgreens National Opioids Settlement has been extended to Sept. 20.

This extension allows more time for local government to participate in the settlement and receive direct payments.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel urges municipalities that still need to join the settlement to complete their participation forms by the new deadline.

The settlement is expected to provide up to $338 million to Michigan governments over an 18-year period.