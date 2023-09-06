 Skip to main content
...STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT SOUTHWESTERN LAPEER...NORTHERN
OAKLAND AND SOUTHEASTERN GENESEE COUNTIES THROUGH 1045 PM EDT...

At 947 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from Holly to near Milford. Movement was northeast
at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Lapeer, Holly, Oxford, Hadley, Goodrich, Ortonville, Metamora,
Clarkston, Lake Fenton, Lake Orion, Davisburg, Holly State Recreation
Area, Rose Center, Thornville, and Waterford.

This includes the following highways...
I-75 between mile markers 88 and 106.
I-69 between mile markers 155 and 161.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

National opioid settlement deadline extended to Sept. 20

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The deadline for local government and counties to register for funds from the Walgreens National Opioids Settlement has been extended to Sept. 20.

This extension allows more time for local government to participate in the settlement and receive direct payments.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel urges municipalities that still need to join the settlement to complete their participation forms by the new deadline.

The settlement is expected to provide up to $338 million to Michigan governments over an 18-year period.

