New bridge to Lower Tahquamenon Falls named for Michigan State Parks chief

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The 142-foot pedestrian bridge leading to the Lower Tahquamenon Falls was named in honor of the top Michigan State Parks official.
Family, friends and state officials gathered at Tahquamenon Falls State Park on Monday to dedicate the new $1.28 million Ronald A. Olson Island Bridge, which leads visitors across the Tahquamenon River to the lower falls island.
The bridge was installed in September 2021 and opened for pedestrians on Memorial Day weekend this summer. It replaces rented rowboats that ferried visitors from the mainland to the Lower Falls island for decades.
Olson has been chief of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Parks and Recreation Division for 17 years. He oversees all 103 state parks, 1,300 boat launches, 82 harbors and 13,400 miles of state managed trails.
Michigan DNR Director Dan Eichinger said the bridge exemplifies Olson's career managing the state park system.
“When it comes to possibilities in parks and recreation, nobody is better at building bridges and getting people to the table than Ron Olson,” Eichinger said. “Ron lives and breathes Michigan state parks, trails and waterways, and he will talk – and listen – to anyone, anywhere about ways to protect and improve these treasured resources so that every resident and visitor can enjoy them and be inspired to love them as much as he does.”
Olson helped implement the Recreation Passport system to replace paid window stickers once used to get in Michigan state parks and recreation areas. He also worked to create a more diverse workforce in state parks and created a matching grant program with park friends groups.
Visits to Michigan state parks and campgrounds have increased significantly under Olson's leadership since 2005 to about 35 million per year.