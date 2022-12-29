New Michigan law aims to prevent credit card skimmers on gas pumps

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A new law in Michigan will increase security measures on gas pump credit card readers to prevent the risk of hackers placing skimming devices that steal personal information.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed Senate Bill 1059 on Thursday, which amends the state's Weights and Measures Act to require additional security measures on gas pumps to prevent tampering.
Currently, gas pumps in Michigan only need a piece of pressure sensitive security tape over the panel that provides access to the credit card reader.
The tape is designed to prevent hackers from getting into the machines and placing skimmers, which steal customers' credit card information.
Beginning in 2023, gas pumps will need a more advanced security measure for pay-at-the-pump credit card readers:
- A device that renders the gas pump inoperable if someone tampers with it.
- An encryption system that prevents skimmers from accessing credit card information.
- A device to replace the lock from the manufacturer.
- Any device approved by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.
The security tape no longer will be considered a valid means of securing gas pumps in Michigan beginning on Monday. Gas stations have five days to properly secure pumps if they receive a former letter of noncompliance.
Republican State Rep. Kevin Daley of Lapeer County sponsored the bill.