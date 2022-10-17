 Skip to main content
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 25 knots from the
northwest with gusts up to 35 knots. The largest significant
waves will be 3 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 4
feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...During the Gale Warning, the maximum winds are expected
around 5 PM EDT Monday with the largest waves expected around 5
PM EDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

&&

New poll shows Michigan governors race getting much tighter

  • Updated
  • 0
Republican Tudor Dixon makes light of plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at campaign stops

Tudor Dixon (L), the Republican challenging Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, made light of the 2020 kidnapping plot against Whitmer on September 23.

 Getty Images

New poll results from the Michigan Association of Broadcasters shows a tightening race for governor between Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican Tudor Dixon.

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A new poll shows some of Michigan's key ballot races may be tightening as the November general election gets closer.

The Michigan Association of Broadcasters along with The White Law Firm asked 640 likely voters who they were choosing for Michigan's next governor.

  • 48.7% chose Democrat incumbent Gretchen Whitmer.
  • 43.6% chose Republican challenger Tudor Dixon.

The race for the Michigan Attorney General's Office is incredibly close, according to this poll.

Democrat Dana Nessel got 45.3% and Republican Matt DePerno got 43.3% support. While Nessel appears to have an edge, the difference is within the margin of error for the poll, making it a statistical dead heat.

In the race for Michigan secretary of state, Democrat incumbent Jocelyn Benson leads with 48% of the vote over Republican challenger Kristina Karamo's 42.3% of the vote.

The Michigan Association of Broadcasters poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.86%.

