New poll shows Michigan governors race getting much tighter

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A new poll shows some of Michigan's key ballot races may be tightening as the November general election gets closer.

The Michigan Association of Broadcasters along with The White Law Firm asked 640 likely voters who they were choosing for Michigan's next governor.

48.7% chose Democrat incumbent Gretchen Whitmer.

43.6% chose Republican challenger Tudor Dixon.

The race for the Michigan Attorney General's Office is incredibly close, according to this poll.

Democrat Dana Nessel got 45.3% and Republican Matt DePerno got 43.3% support. While Nessel appears to have an edge, the difference is within the margin of error for the poll, making it a statistical dead heat.

In the race for Michigan secretary of state, Democrat incumbent Jocelyn Benson leads with 48% of the vote over Republican challenger Kristina Karamo's 42.3% of the vote.

The Michigan Association of Broadcasters poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.86%.